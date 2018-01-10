CT Pulse: Vaping among local teens a growing concern

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, CT Pulse is talking e-cigarette use among local teens and why some researchers and school officials are concerned.

We talk with Peter Yankowski, a reporter at The Ridgefield Press, who interviewed students, parents and school officials about vaping among middle school and high school students in town. Read it here.

Melissa McGarry, of the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking and Drug Use (TPAUD) also joins us to discuss raising awareness about vaping.

Watch the show below:

