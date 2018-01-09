Bruce Museum to host WWI Digitization Day

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the Bruce Museum will host a World War I Digitization Day organized by the Connecticut State Library. Scheduled to take place from noon-4 p.m. (snow date, Feb. 10), Remembering World War One: Sharing History/Preserving Memory is a statewide collaborative project to create a community-generated archive of stories related to the Great War.

The event is held to complement the Bruce Museum’s new exhibition Patriotic Persuasion: American Posters of the First World War, which opens Saturday, Jan. 20, and commemorates the centennial of the entry of the United States into the global conflict once hailed as “the War to End All Wars.”

For Digitization Day, Connecticut residents are invited to bring their photos, letters, and other keepsakes from World War I to be added to the State Library’s online archive. The images and stories collected at the event will be made accessible for public use. Original materials will be returned to the owners after digitization is complete. Digitization contributors and their families will receive free admission to the Bruce Museum.

For more information about the Digitization Day project, see this set of FAQs: http://ctinworldwar1.org/digitization-days/faq/.