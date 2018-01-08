Greenwich Post

Bankwell collecting for Norwalk’s Open Door Shelter Food Pantry

By HAN Network on January 8, 2018 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

In the aftermath of the holidays, the Open Door Shelter Food Pantry is in need of restocking, and Bankwell has announced that its branches will serve as collection points for donations from Jan. 15 through the end of February. The bank is inviting members of the community to bring canned and nonperishable donations to any of Bankwell’s Fairfield County locations during that time, including Wilton, New Canaan, Norwalk, Fairfield and Stamford.  

Donations may be delivered to Bankwell branches from 9-5 weekdays and 9-noon on Saturdays.  The most needed items include canned beans, rice, canned meat, canned soups, pasta sauce, fruit cups, granola bars, pancake mix, cereal, baby food, peanut butter, instant coffee, tea, dried beans, canned pasta dinners, tuna, dried soups, canned vegetables, canned fruit, macaroni & cheese, pancake syrup, instant oatmeal packets, formula, jelly (grape or strawberry), shelf-stable milk and juice or juice boxes.

The Open Door Shelter addresses the causes and complexities of the homeless and working poor by providing shelter, food, clothing, case management services, treatments services, transitional planning, subsidized planning, education, employment and a path towards independence and success.

More about Bankwell, including branch locations, may be found at mybankwell.com.

