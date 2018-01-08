Greenwich Post

Cos Cob Library hosts chair yoga

By Greenwich Post on January 8, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Friends and Staff at Cos Cob Library offer a Chair Yoga session with Elyse Tuesdays, Jan. 9 and 30, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Cos Cob Library Community Room.

“Chair yoga is accessible and gentle and is practiced sitting in or standing by a chair for support. The beauty of the practice is learning poses that you can do at any time to help calm, focus your mind, reduce stress, and strengthen your body. If you can breathe, you can do yoga!”

Wear comfortable clothing and footwear.

Elyse is a Yoga Alliance certified teacher local to the Greenwich area, certified in vinyasa yoga and has been practicing for over 15 years.

