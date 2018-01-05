Center For Discovery Greenwich, 7 Riversville Rd, Suite 2A will offer a free Eating Disorder Support Group Thursdays, from 7-8 p.m.

Center For Discovery Outpatient programs offer free and confidential Support in Recovery (SIR) Groups for clients and loved ones. These free SIR groups are open to the community and are facilitated by caring and capable Center For Discovery therapists.

The Free Client Support Group is open to alumni, current clients, and potential clients of all ages. The Free Loves Ones Support Group is open to parents, siblings, partners, and anyone in the client’s support group.

The Free Weekly Support Groups are an opportunity to process issues related to the eating disorder recovery process in a safe environment with specialized professionals.

For more information, visit centerfordiscoverygreenwich.com or call 203-872-9579.