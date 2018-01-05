International School at Dundee hosts Science Month

The International School at Dundee is running “Science Month” throughout January for all elementary grade levels students to reinforce curiosity, problem-solving skills and contribute to inquiry-based discussions with the help of the Connecticut Science Center, Animal Embassy, Mad Science Group and High Touch High Tech scientists.

CT Science Center will be at the school every Friday until Feb. 2 to work with individual grade levels on programs such as Let’s Rock, Let It Grow, Crash Lab and What’s the Attraction.

Kindergarteners and fourth graders will meet with High Touch High Tech scientists on Jan. 16 and 25 for a “Weather or Not” and “Newton in a Nutshell” science experiments.

“I am excited about Science Month because the fun activities engage our students to think deeply about what they see and experience in everyday life,”said Emanouil Manolov, ISD PTA’s vice president for education and enrichment. “This concentration of events also encourages the children to explore topics they never thought existed before, and it brings excitement about learning.”

Animal Embassy will visit ISD on Jan. 17 to take students on a journey through the world’s four major tropical rainforest regions bringing living examples of their diverse fauna.

Students will discover the significance of these threatened ecosystems to everyday lives and learn how rainforests fuel global weather patterns, provide modern medicines, are home to indigenous peoples and supply many of our fruits, nuts, spices, coffee and tea.

Students will meet live Animal Ambassadors representative of rainforest regions around the globe such as a Jungle Carpet Python, Red-foot Tortoises, South American Chinchillas, Red-eyed Tree frogs, a large Green Iguana and a Spectacled Owl.

On the Jan. 23 scientists from Mad Science Group will present Fire and Ice and Do UV What I See?, as well as activity booths around the school: Super Sticky Stations, Energy Blast, and Magnetic Magic stations.

Throughout the show, volunteers will help discover how hot and cool science can really be! Can paper catch on fire if it’s wet? And students will be amazed when a ‘special paper’ disappears in a flash! After children learn about the properties of fire, the temperature will drop when exploring the science of dry ice. Students will see how at minus 109 degrees below zero, dry ice can make metal scream.

For more information, visit www.greenwichschools.org/international-school-at-dundee, or call 203-637-3800.