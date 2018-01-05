RTC and DTC Committee election schedule

Greenwich Democrats and Republicans will be electing the entire Town Committee membership for the next two years at neighborhood caucuses this month. All party enrollees are urged to participate in the election process by presenting themselves to the specific caucus in which they are enrolled.

DTC Caucus

The Jan. 10 caucuses will be held at 8 p.m. at:

District 1 – Greenwich Town Hall, Basement Lounge

District 3 – Hamilton Avenue School, Community Room

District 5 – Riverside School, Cafeteria

District 6 – Old Greenwich School, Cafeteria

District 7 – Greenwich High School, Student Center

District 9 – Western Greenwich Civic Center, Room 115

District 10 – Round Hill Community Church, Meeting Room

District 12 – North Mianus School, Media Room

The Jan. 11 caucuses will be held at 8 p.m. at:

District 2 – Greenwich Town Hall, Basement Lounge

District 4 – Byram Fire Station

District 8 – Cos Cob Library, Community Room

District 11 – North Street School, Cafeteria

RTC Caucus

Notice is hereby given that there will be a caucus of all enrolled Republicans electors of the Town of Greenwich on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the following locations to endorse candidates for the Republican Town Committee:

District 1: Town Hall – Hayton Room

District 2: Town Hall – Probate Court

District 3: Town Hall – Town Clerk Area

District 4: New Lebanon Elementary School

District 5: Riverside Elementary School

District 6: Old Greenwich Elementary School

District 7: Town Hall – Cone Room

District 8: Cos Cob Elementary School

District 9: Glenville School

District 10: Glenville School

District 11: North Street Elementary School

District 12: North Mianus Elementary School

For more information, contact the Town Committee current chairs, Democrats: Jeff Ramer at [email protected]; Republicans: Steve Walko at [email protected].