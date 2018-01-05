RTC and DTC Committee election schedule

Greenwich Democrats and Republicans will be electing the entire Town Committee membership for the next two years at neighborhood caucuses this month. All party enrollees are urged to participate in the election process by presenting themselves to the specific caucus in which they are enrolled.
DTC Caucus
The Jan. 10 caucuses will be held at 8 p.m. at:
- District 1 – Greenwich Town Hall, Basement Lounge
- District 3 – Hamilton Avenue School, Community Room
- District 5 – Riverside School, Cafeteria
- District 6 – Old Greenwich School, Cafeteria
- District 7 – Greenwich High School, Student Center
- District 9 – Western Greenwich Civic Center, Room 115
- District 10 – Round Hill Community Church, Meeting Room
- District 12 – North Mianus School, Media Room
The Jan. 11 caucuses will be held at 8 p.m. at:
- District 2 – Greenwich Town Hall, Basement Lounge
- District 4 – Byram Fire Station
- District 8 – Cos Cob Library, Community Room
- District 11 – North Street School, Cafeteria
RTC Caucus
Notice is hereby given that there will be a caucus of all enrolled Republicans electors of the Town of Greenwich on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the following locations to endorse candidates for the Republican Town Committee:
- District 1: Town Hall – Hayton Room
- District 2: Town Hall – Probate Court
- District 3: Town Hall – Town Clerk Area
- District 4: New Lebanon Elementary School
- District 5: Riverside Elementary School
- District 6: Old Greenwich Elementary School
- District 7: Town Hall – Cone Room
- District 8: Cos Cob Elementary School
- District 9: Glenville School
- District 10: Glenville School
- District 11: North Street Elementary School
- District 12: North Mianus Elementary School
For more information, contact the Town Committee current chairs, Democrats: Jeff Ramer at [email protected]; Republicans: Steve Walko at [email protected].