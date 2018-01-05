Pacific House holds 10th annual Close To Home event

The 10th annual Close To Home event to benefit the Pacific House Young Adult Program will be held Friday, Feb. 23, at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. This gathering raises funds needed to help homeless young adults avoid a lifetime of homelessness.

The event features performances by musicians from local high schools and dessert and food tastings from area artisanal bakeries, restaurants and chocolatiers.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, special guest Javier Colon, winner of The Voice, will provide a solo performance and special selections together with the students.

To purchase tickets, beginning at $50, visit PacificHouse.org/CloseToHome.

The Close to Home youth concert features student musicians from Brunswick School, Darien High School, Greenwich High School, King School and Stamford High School.

“This highly anticipated community tradition raises critical funds for homeless young men who have nowhere to call home. We thank all the restaurants and gourmet eateries for sharing their delicious tastes. We’re grateful to the many student groups from local high schools and Javier Colon for lending their voices to this cause,” said Rafael Pagan, Jr., Executive Director of Pacific House.

The Pacific House Young Adult Program helps the homeless young adults in lower Fairfield County find housing and connects them with employment, education, and support services that prepare them for adulthood. Specialized case managers, programs and a dedicated living space at the Pacific House emergency shelter help these young people get their lives on track. The program is one of many services offered at the Pacific House emergency shelter, which serves Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan and many other communities throughout Fairfield County.