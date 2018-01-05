Greenwich Post

Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich holds annual swim-a-thon

By Greenwich Post on January 5, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich welcomes all Greenwich residents to support the members participating in the 13th annual Swim-A-Thon. The community is invited to swim on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 8-9 a.m., and the BGCG swim team will swim from 9-11 a.m. BGCG swimmers are accepting contributions from the community to help reach this year’s goal of $20,000.

Great swimmers, water dwellers and wannabe mermaids and mermen who have collected pledges per lap will make a splash with lap swimming. Funds for the Swim-a-Thon will support the Club’s aquatic programs, staff and equipment for its members.

With a yearly membership of $50, Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich members can join the swim team and participate in special clinics including swimming lessons, snorkeling, water polo, water safety instruction and more.

To participate or sponsor a swimmer, the community is invited to go online to http://bgcg.org/2018swimathon or call 203-869-3224.

For more information about the Swim-a-Thon and Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich contact 203-869-3224.

BGCG swimmer in the Clubhouse pool during the 2016 BGCG Swim-a-thon. —Photo contributed by Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich

