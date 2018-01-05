RMA Talk: National security, cyber crimes and the dark web

Are you concerned at the extent to which national security is undermined by cyber crime? Do you wonder about the dark web and what nefarious schemes, particularly those involving opiate distribution, are being hatched there? Are you upset about criminal organizations that use computer intrusions as a means of defrauding companies of their money or information?

If so, you will want to attend a presentation exploring these difficult questions by Vanessa Richards and Jeremy Tendler on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam.

Richards is an assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Connecticut where she serves as the Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property (CHIP) Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In that capacity she prosecutes a variety of national security crimes, including cybercrime involving computer intrusions, botnets and the theft and misuse of bitcoins. She also oversees the activities of both the Federal Cyber Working Group and the Cyber Task Force, both consisting of representatives of federal agencies in Connecticut mandated to investigate cybercrime. Richards is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Barnard College. Before becoming an Assistant U.S. Attorney, she clerked for U.S. district Court Judge William Yohn, Jr. in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, worked in private practice and served as an Assistant District Attorney for New York County in Manhattan.

Jeremy S. Tendler is a U.S. Postal Service inspector with extensive experience in cybercrime. After serving in the military from 1999 until 2005, he joined the Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigation as a support staff member before being promoted to Special Agent in 2011. Jeremy investigated a multitude of cases across the globe, including Tax Evasion, Health Care Fraud, Mortgage Fraud, Identity Theft, and Money Laundering. He received on the job training in Cyber-fraud, and Virtual Currency as they related to the Tax System and Money Laundering. Jeremy worked a number of large scale Identity Theft Investigations and Cyber-Crime related investigations such as Business Email Compromises and online confidence scams. In addition to his casework, he was also selected as the Identity Theft Coordinator and the Cyber-Crimes Coordinator for the entire New England region. Jeremy left the IRS in 2016, and joined the ranks of the oldest law enforcement agency in the country, the United States Postal Inspection Service, where his present assignment is the investigation of Mail Theft, Identity Theft, and Dark Web matters. Jeremy continues to be involved in the investigation of cyber-enabled crime as it relates to the United States Postal Inspection Service in partnership with the Connecticut Cyber Crime Task Force.

