Greenwich Library’s Peterson Concert Series kicks off

Greenwich Library’s Peterson Concert Series hosts saxophonist Donny McCaslin and keyboard player Jason Linder on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3:30 p.m., in the Cole Auditorium.

Donny McCaslin and Jason Lindner comprise half of the Donny McCaslin Quartet, the ensemble that backed David Bowie on the pop icon’s final album, Blackstar, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s album chart in 2016.

Together, they bring their well-honed jazz sensibilities to bear on free-form explorations that evolve in ways that reflect the players’ telepathic interaction and the musical logic peculiar to the spontaneous composition in which they are involved.

McCaslin is one of the most highly acclaimed saxophonists on the scene today and has received several Grammy nominations. Pianist Linder, a recording artist in his own right, has been characterized by Ben Ratliff in the New York Times as “robust, kinetic and mature with muscular, beat-centric arrangements.” Visit donnymccaslin.com.

The Peterson Concert Series is open to all at no charge through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and generous donors. Doors open at 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Peterson Music Librarian David War­ing at [email protected] or call 203-622-7917.