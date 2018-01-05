Volcanologist gives lecture at Bruce Museum

Volcanologist Dr. Einat Lev will present a lecture titled “Look, But Don’t Touch! Using Close-range Remote-sensing to Study Lava” on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich. She will explain how the physical properties of magma control if, when, and how volcanoes erupt, and how and where lava will flow.

Dr. Lev is Assistant Research Professor at the Seismology, Geodynamics and Tectonics group at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University. She will share her journey to study lavas and magmas around the world using infrared cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles, and some high fructose corn syrup. Main stops along the trail will include Iceland, Chile and Hawaii, with glimpses of Africa, Vanuatu, and Antarctica. Her talk is held in conjunction with the Bruce Museum’s current exhibition Treasures of the Earth: Mineral Masterpieces from the Robert R. Wiener Collection.

This science lecture begins with a reception and open galleries at 6:30 p.m.; followed by the talk at 7.

Reservations are required at brucemuseum.org/site/events. Members and students with ID are free; nonmembers $10. The Museum will open at 6:20 p.m. The Bruce Museum is located at 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich.