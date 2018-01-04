Cooking with Shellfish at Bruce Museum Seaside Center

On Sunday, Jan. 7, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., learn how to harvest and prepare shellfish from Greenwich waters at the “Cooking with Shellfish” event in the Bruce Museum Seaside Center at Greenwich Point Park.

At 3 p.m. guest chef Geoff Lazlo of Mill Street Bar and Table (millstreetct.com) will talk about the many ways to prepare clams and oysters.

At 2 p.m., members of the Greenwich Shellfish Commission will provide updates about recent projects related to the Sound and answer questions about recreational shellfishing in local waters. In addition, family friendly activities throughout the afternoon will include looking at shellfish under the microscope, shell sorting, and making a recipe book.

The event will include a raw bar of local shellfish provided by Jadar Nygard of StellaMar and Ed Stilwagen of Atlantic Clam Farms. Chef Lazio currently uses local clams from Atlantic Clam Farms and local oysters from StellaMar Oysters in his menu at his restaurant celebrating regional cooking and located in the Byram section of Greenwich.

This special” Cooking with Shellfish” program is part of the Fred Elser First Sunday Science Series co-sponsored by the Bruce Museum and the Greenwich Shellfish Commission. The event is held in the Bruce Museum Seaside Center/Floren Family Environmental Center at Innis Arden Cottage at Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich.

The program and entry to the park are free, and no advanced registration is required.

For more information, contact Bruce Museum Seaside Manager Cynthia Ehlinger at 203-413-6756 or [email protected].