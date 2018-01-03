Discovery Museum board gives chairman green light to hire Finch as new executive director

Today, a Discovery Museum board member announced that the chairman, Tom Vos, has the green light to offer the executive director position to former Bridgeport Mayor and State Senator Bill Finch. Bill Finch also has every intention of accepting the museum role while remaining a climate fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government, as reported by the Connecticut Post.

“I’m excited about the possibility of Bill Finch coming to run the museum,” said Claire Gold, a Discovery Museum board member and former Westport schools superintendent. “Following a national search for a new executive director, the museum board overwhelmingly voted in favor of giving Chairman Vos the green light to offer him the position. It’s not a done deal, but I’m very excited about the possibility of Bill Finch bringing his expertise on national, state, and local science and technology policy issues, as well as his fundraising prowess, to the museum.”

The Discovery Museum (located at 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, Conn.) was founded in 1958 and opened to the public in 1962. As the museum celebrates its 60th anniversary, it remains a mission-driven organization aiming to inspire, wonder and ignite creativity through the exploration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It does this through interactive experiences, unique exhibits, and dynamic learning programs.

“Having Bill Finch serve as our new executive director would be a big win for the museum,” said Alexandra Cannon, who currently serves as the acting executive director. “He’s had a long relationship with the museum that dates back to him visiting as a child, and now he regularly brings his kids to the museum. His ties locally, at the state level, in New York, and nationally position him well to take the museum to the next level.”

Bill Finch currently serves as a climate fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government where he is helping to grow the organization’s energy and environment portfolio. Beforehand, he served as the acting Director of the New York State Thruway Authority and Canal Corporation where he played a leadership role in the construction and launch of New York’s new Tappan Zee (“Mario Cuomo”) Bridge.

Before leading the Thruway Authority and Canal Corporation, he served as mayor of Connecticut’s largest city, Bridgeport, from 2007 until 2015. During his time as mayor, he led the charge for the city to increase access to pre-k, open new schools with a focus on science and technology education, and give hundreds of kids better access to high-quality after school programs. He also served as co-chair for the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Task Force.

“Now more than ever, our kids and grandkids need access to safe, affordable, and interactive learning centers like the Discovery Museum that focus on science and technology education,” said Brett Broesder, a communications consultant for the Discovery Museum who formerly served as communications director for Mayor Bill Finch. “Research is clear: Science, engineering, and technology jobs will grow at double the rate of other occupations over the next decade. The Discovery Museum helps prepare future generations to fill tomorrow’s jobs by getting kids excited about these subject matters at an early age. Bill is uniquely positioned to credibly deliver that message to people nationally, regionally, and locally.”

For more information about the Discovery Museum, visit www.discoverymuseum.org/.