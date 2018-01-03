Bruce Museum hosts Community Curation Family Day

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Bruce Museum is hosting Community Curation Family Day on Monday, Jan. 15, from 10-4.

Recommended for families with children under 10 years old, this special school-holiday program will feature art projects and live performances that help put in perspective Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and teachings.

Visitors can create a piece of artwork inspired by Dr. King’s values of compassion, love, courage, forgiveness, and community and hang it on the Museum’s walls among other visitors’ works of art, then write an artist statement to explain your art’s meaning. Children can also contribute to a community sculpture by using paper of different types, shapes, sizes, and colors and then weaving yarn through a yarn wall to show the different ways that we are all connected.

At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., singer/songwriter Cyd Slotoroff from Arts for Learning Connecticut will lead an interactive performance for children to listen, move, sing, and co-create songs about friendship, fairness, problem solving, and respecting others. Seating is limited; please arrive early to ensure a space for your children.

Families are encouraged to give back on MLK Day by contributing a canned food item to our community food drive with Neighbor to Neighbor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving residents in need throughout the Greenwich area. Staples like oatmeal, canned fruit, and dried beans are most needed.

Admission to the Bruce Museum is free Jan. 9-19, 2018, while the Museum’s Arcade and Love galleries are closed for installation.

For more information about Community Curation Family Day, contact Laura Stricker, Manager of Youth and Family Programs, at 203-413-6740 or [email protected]

This event is sponsored by Whole Foods of Greenwich.