Greenwich Post

Bruce Museum hosts Community Curation Family Day

By Greenwich Post on January 3, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Bruce Museum is hosting Community Curation Family Day on Monday, Jan. 15, from 10-4.

Recommended for families with children under 10 years old, this special school-holiday program will feature art projects and live performances that help put in perspective Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and teachings.

Visitors can create a piece of artwork inspired by Dr. King’s values of compassion, love, courage, forgiveness, and community and hang it on the Museum’s walls among other visitors’ works of art, then write an artist statement to explain your art’s meaning. Children can also contribute to a community sculpture by using paper of different types, shapes, sizes, and colors and then weaving yarn through a yarn wall to show the different ways that we are all connected.

At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., singer/songwriter Cyd Slotoroff from Arts for Learning Connecticut will lead an interactive performance for children to listen, move, sing, and co-create songs about friendship, fairness, problem solving, and respecting others. Seating is limited; please arrive early to ensure a space for your children.

Families are encouraged to give back on MLK Day by contributing a canned food item to our community food drive with Neighbor to Neighbor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving residents in need throughout the Greenwich area. Staples like oatmeal, canned fruit, and dried beans are most needed.

Admission to the Bruce Museum is free Jan. 9-19, 2018, while the Museum’s Arcade and Love galleries are closed for installation.

For more information about Community Curation Family Day, contact Laura Stricker, Manager of Youth and Family Programs, at 203-413-6740 or [email protected]

This event is sponsored by Whole Foods of Greenwich.

Singer/songwriter Cyd Slotoroff

Singer/songwriter Cyd Slotoroff

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post First County Bank Foundation accepting grant applications Next Post Curtain Call: The best Equity theatre of 2017
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress