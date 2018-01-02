Business ethics professor and textile artist to speak at Greenwich Reform

Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer will speak on Jewish ethics in business, law, and medicine Friday night and Saturday morning, Jan. 19 and 21. On Sunday morning, Jan. 22, Laurie Gross-Schaefer will share a visual retrospective of her spiritually based art.

Admission is free but reservations are appreciated.

Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10:30-noon, Lox & Learn. Rabbi Gross Schaefer’s will teach on The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Effective Jewish ethics with examples from the fields of business, law, and medicine.

Sunday, Jan. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Laurie Gross will share a visual retrospective of her art. We will learn how her extraordinarily inspiring and spiritually based work is drawn from biblical text, midrashic material, and Jewish tradition.

For full details, visit grs.org. For reservations, contact GRS at 203-629-0018 or email [email protected]

Greenwich Reform Synagogue is at 92 Orchard Street in Cos Cob.

Professor-Rabbi Gross Schaefer’s Rabbinate is enhanced by his experience of practicing law and accounting. He is a full professor of business law and ethics at Loyola Marymount University and is listed by the Princeton Review as one of the top 300 university professors nationally. He consults with non-profit and profit-based organizations on effective ethical decision-making and values audits. He publishes and speaks on a diverse topics including academic freedom, professional ethics and burnout, spirituality in the workplace, and immigrant education. He is currently the Rabbi for The Community Shul, executive director for the Hillel at LMU and co-founder of the Avi Schaefer Fund.

Laurie Gross is a nationally known artist. Trained as a textile artist, her work includes projects executed in glass, metal, stone and wood. With Laurie’s creative leadership and a team of talented artists, much of the studio’s work focuses on the worship environment for religious buildings. Nine of these projects have received national awards from the AIA and IFRAA in the areas of religious and ceremonial art. Laurie’s work is included in museum, synagogue, institutional and private collections.