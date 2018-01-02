Greenwich Library Children’s Room programs in January

Greenwich Library hosts a special Ashforth Children’s Concert Series and Curiosity Concerts presentation of Greenwich Choral Society on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 3-4 p.m., in the Cole Auditorium.

A Petite Concert is a 30-minute live concert for the youngest of listeners. From newborns to preschoolers, these concerts are informal and interactive. Petite Concerts contain well known (and very short) musical selections with violinists Chi-Chi Bestmann and Chie Yoshinaka. At the end of the performance there is an instrument discovery session for children.

Check the online calendar for details on the full slate of drop-in storytimes, including Fiesta de los Cuentos, Wee Ones, Tales for Tots, Story Crafts and more throughout the month.

Sign-up online at www.greenwichlibrary.org/enews for the Children’s Room eNewsletter, featuring special events and news from the Main Library and its branches.

Ashforth Children’s Concerts and Curiosity Concert: Greenwich Choral Society will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 3-4 p.m.

The Greenwich Choral Society takes you on a journey through the ABC’s of music, demonstrating through live performance and audience participation many well-known musical terms and styles. Revel in the joy of more than 30 voices presenting highlights from some of the great choral classics, led by music director Paul Mueller.

The concert is appropriate for any child who can enjoy an hour of music. The Greenwich Choral Society is presented in partnership with the Ashforth Children’s Concert Series of the Greenwich Library. Curiosity Concerts is directing all donations for this concert to the Greenwich Choral Society. Reserve tickets at www.curiosityconcerts.com. Reserve only if you are sure you can attend.

These events are made possible through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and contributions by generous donors. Contact Head of Children’s Services Deirdre Sullivan at [email protected] or call 203-622-7940 for more information.

Don’t forget to sign-up online at www.greenwichlibrary.org/enews for the Children’s Room eNewsletter, featuring special events and news from the Main Library and its branches. Follow us on Twitter @GWLibrary or find us on www.facebook.com/GreenwichLibrary.