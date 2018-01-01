Greenwich Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

Greenwich Hospital this morning welcomed its first baby of 2018.

Baby boy Mason Raphael Mederos made his debut on Jan. 1, at 12:08 a.m., weighing in at 7 lbs. 14 oz.

This is the second baby for parents Emily and TJ Mederos of Port Chester, N.Y., who were high school sweethearts at Port Chester High School.

Mason joins big brother Matthew Aidan, age 1. TJ is a New York City police officer based in the Bronx and Emily plans to be a stay-at-home mom.

The family received a gift basket from the hospital that included items for both baby and mom.

Last year, Greenwich Hospital welcomed 2,702 babies into the world.