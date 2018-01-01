Greenwich Post

Greenwich Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

By Greenwich Post on January 1, 2018 in Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Greenwich Hospital this morning welcomed its first baby of 2018.

Baby boy Mason Raphael Mederos made his debut on Jan. 1, at 12:08 a.m., weighing in at 7 lbs. 14 oz.

This is the second baby for parents Emily and TJ Mederos of Port Chester, N.Y., who were high school sweethearts at Port Chester High School.

Mason joins big brother Matthew Aidan, age 1. TJ is a New York City police officer based in the Bronx and Emily plans to be a stay-at-home mom.

The family received a gift basket from the hospital that included items for both baby and mom.

Last year, Greenwich Hospital welcomed 2,702 babies into the world.

Emily and TJ Mederos of Port Chester, N.Y., welcome Mason Raphael Mederos, the first baby born in 2018 at Greenwich Hospital.

Emily and TJ Mederos of Port Chester, N.Y., welcome Mason Raphael Mederos, the first baby born in 2018 at Greenwich Hospital.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That: Pacifying the dog
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress