Temple Sholom to host annual Party Planning Showcase

Temple Sholom’s annual Party Planning Showcase will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 300 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich.

This yearly expo is free and open to the community.

Connect face-to-face with more than 30 industry professionals such as event planners, DJs, photographers, florists, and caterers.

“We continue to host this showcase each year because it serves as a great resource for people planning all types of special occasions,” said Lori Baden, Temple Sholom’s associate executive director. “Whether you are just getting started in the planning process or are adding finishing touches to your event, you can find what you need here.”

The showcase also will include a Mitzvah Project Fair to educate families about community service opportunities both locally and abroad.

To register in advance for the 2018 Party Planning Showcase, visit www.templesholom.com.