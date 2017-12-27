From Haven to Home: The Jewish People in America

In a program held in conjunction with the current exhibition at the Greenwich Historical Society, “An American Odyssey: The Jewish Experience in Greenwich,” Dr. Michael Feldberg will examine “the intertwined themes — and sometimes conflicting aims — of accommodation, assertion, adaptation, and acculturation that have characterized the American Jewish experience from its beginnings” during a lecture on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., at Vanderbilt Education Center, Greenwich Historical Society, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob.

From 1654 to the present, successive waves of Jewish immigrants have come to America seeking a haven from oppression, war, and poverty. Protected by the freedoms provided by their new nation, each generation of Jews has made their haven a home.

Feldberg, executive director of the George Washington Institute for Religious Freedom and past executive director of the American Jewish Historical Society, will examine the story of the diverse groups of Jewish immigrants who settled in the United States.

See the Exhibition “An American Odyssey: The Jewish Experience in Greenwich” Before the Talk.



The Storehouse Gallery will be open to visitors from 6-6:45 p.m. before the lecture to view the current groundbreaking exhibition “An American Odyssey: The Jewish Experience in Greenwich.” A gallery visit is included in event ticket price.

Doors open at 6:30. Lecture is followed by a 15-minute Q&A.

Members: $10; nonmembers: $15. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP via greenwichhistory.org or 203-869-6899, ext. 10.