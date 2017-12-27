Greenwich Post

From Haven to Home: The Jewish People in America

In a program held in conjunction with the current exhibition at the Greenwich Historical Society, “An American Odyssey: The Jewish Experience in Greenwich,” Dr. Michael Feldberg will examine “the intertwined themes — and sometimes conflicting aims — of accommodation, assertion, adaptation, and acculturation that have characterized the American Jewish experience from its beginnings” during a lecture on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., at Vanderbilt Education Center, Greenwich Historical Society, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob.

Dr. Michael Feldberg

From 1654 to the present, successive waves of Jewish immigrants have come to America seeking a haven from oppression, war, and poverty. Protected by the freedoms provided by their new nation, each generation of Jews has made their haven a home.
Feldberg, executive director of the George Washington Institute for Religious Freedom and past executive director of the American Jewish Historical Society, will examine the story of the diverse groups of Jewish immigrants who settled in the United States.
The Storehouse Gallery will be open to visitors from 6-6:45 p.m. before the lecture to view the current groundbreaking exhibition “An American Odyssey: The Jewish Experience in Greenwich.” A gallery visit is included in event ticket price.

Doors open at 6:30. Lecture is followed by a 15-minute Q&A.

Members: $10; nonmembers: $15. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP via greenwichhistory.org or 203-869-6899, ext. 10.

Jewish refugee children wave at the Statue of Liberty as the President Harding steams into New York harbor in 1939. These children are among 50 refugees from Vienna ages 5 to 14 en route to Philadelphia where they were placed with foster families. — Photo credit: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, courtesy of Anita Willens

