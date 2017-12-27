NAMI hosts lecture on borderline personality disorder

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwest Connecticut chapter will present a free speaker series starting in January.

Author Michelle Beth of Bridgeport will tell her personal story of life with borderline personality disorder (BPD) on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Stamford Hospital: Tully Health Center in Conference Room C, 32 Strawberry Hill Court in Stamford.

At the age of 19, Michelle began to suffer from severe symptoms which disrupted her life and led to 20 years of depression, self-harm and acting out leading to a seemingly endless series of hospitalizations and outpatient treatments. At times her treaters declared her hopeless and after many years she herself had almost given up.

She will describe what it was like to live with BPD and what ultimately made the difference for her, helping her to reach full recovery.

Participants will learn much from the specific recommendations, which she will share regarding what worked and what didn’t work in her many treatments.

In addition, Michelle will read from her new book, a powerful and honest description of illness and recovery.

She is an artist and writer who recently published a book about her struggle and recovery from mental illness.

Beth works in the Bridgeport school system where she is also a mentor to students.

NAMI Southwest CT serves the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Westport, Weston, and Wilton.

All are welcome to attend this event.

For more information about local programs and support groups, visit namisouthwestct.org.