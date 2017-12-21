State police search for missing bloodhound

One man found, one bloodhound lost.

That was the result of a search-and-rescue for a missing man in the area of Wooster Mountain in Danbury Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.

The Connecticut State Police (CSP) K-9 Unit and its bloodhound team successfully rescued the missing man, who walked out of the woods with state police K-9 Zeus Wednesday night.

A member of the search party, however, did not walk out.

“During the course of the search, a CSP K9 handler conducting a track lost his footing while negotiating steep terrain and lost possession of the 15 foot leash,” a press release said. “At that time K9 Texas, a CSP Bloodhound, was pulling strongly up the slope and continued tracking up the ledge. When the Trooper reached the top of the hill, K9 Texas was not in sight.”

K-9 Texas has not been located.

The state police report that K-9 Texas is a “non-aggressive, brown bloodhound, wearing a green tracking vest.”

Ridgefield volunteer firefighters are currently assisting the Danbury police and fire departments, along with the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit and the state police’s bloodhound team, with the search for the missing bloodhound.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Troop A at 203-267-2200.