Greenwich Post

State police search for missing bloodhound

By The Ridgefield Press on December 21, 2017 in Uncategorized · 0 Comments

K9 Texas

One man found, one bloodhound lost.

That was the result of a search-and-rescue for a missing man in the area of Wooster Mountain in Danbury Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.

The Connecticut State Police (CSP) K-9 Unit and its bloodhound team successfully rescued the missing man, who walked out of the woods with state police K-9 Zeus Wednesday night.

A member of the search party, however, did not walk out.

“During the course of the search, a CSP K9 handler conducting a track lost his footing while negotiating steep terrain and lost possession of the 15 foot leash,” a press release said. “At that time K9 Texas, a CSP Bloodhound, was pulling strongly up the slope and continued tracking up the ledge. When the Trooper reached the top of the hill, K9 Texas was not in sight.”

K-9 Texas has not been located.

The state police report that K-9 Texas is a “non-aggressive, brown bloodhound, wearing a green tracking vest.”

Ridgefield volunteer firefighters are currently assisting the Danbury police and fire departments, along with the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit and the state police’s bloodhound team, with the search for the missing bloodhound.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Troop A at 203-267-2200.

 

 

Previous Post Watch: Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Dec. 21 Next Post Influenza activity in Connecticut on the rise
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress