Third annual Burns Supper Jan. 20

The third annual Burns Supper celebrating Scottish national poet Robert Burns will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, from 6-9 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich, 1 West Putnam Avenue.

As we prepare to sing Auld Lang Syne, Celtic culture aficionados are getting ready to celebrate the 259th birthday of the song’s writer, Scottish national poet Robert Burns. On or near January 25th every year, the Scots celebrate the birthday of their beloved bard with dinner, music, poetry, and a wee dram (or two). Stasha Healy, a Greenwich resident who attended the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, was frustrated that she couldn’t find a Burns Supper in the area so she created one herself in 2016 and 50 people joined her.

The Greenwich Pipe Band will be playing at the event as will Stefanie Kies, who has wowed the audience the last two years with beautiful renditions of Burns’ songs.

Ticket prices go up Dec. 31.

The Burns Supper is an evening to gather with friends old and new to pay tribute to Robert Burns with performances of his songs, readings of his poetry, and toasts. It’s also an excuse for a party in January.

“Even if you have no Scottish connection, it’s a great way to shake off the midwinter blues,” said Healy.

Burns’ influence on American writers and songwriters is deep: Bob Dylan has acknowledged that A Red, Red Rose was his single most important inspiration; Steinbeck got the title for Of Mice and Men from To a Mouse; Salinger’s inspiration for the title Catcher in the Rye was Burns’ Comin’ Through the Rye. Even Michael Jackson was a fan — he was working on a stage production of Burns’ work when he died.

Tickets are $60 ($75 after Dec. 31; $80 cash only at the door) for a buffet dinner including traditional Scottish fare like haggis, neeps (turnips), and tatties (mashed potatoes); chicken will also be available. Entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, dessert, and a toast are included in the price; a cash bar will be available.

Find out more and reserve tickets at BurnsSupperGreenwich2018.eventbrite.com.