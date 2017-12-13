Meals-On-Wheels of Greenwich launches annual campaign

Meals-On-Wheels of Greenwich is entering its 58th year of improving the quality of life for the elderly and homebound in the Greenwich community. This past year, 75 volunteer drivers delivered more than 22,000 meals. The organization provides a home delivery service of nutritious meals at a low cost to those in need. Clients in the program are usually unable to shop or cook for themselves and require home-delivered meals for nourishment and the ability to remain at home.

“The drivers not only deliver food but provide critical personal contact to a population that is often isolated,” said Meals-on-Wheels President, Brian J. Maher, in a letter to the organization’s mailing list. Maher believes that the organization provides much more for clients than just a meal. “We have clients that look forward to the visit from their volunteer driver, sometimes this is the only person they’ll see that day and it provides a layer of security in addition to a home-cooked meal at an affordable price”, he explained.

The costs to provide meals is in part supported by contributions from donors. Client payments cover just over 50% of operating costs and Meals-On-Wheels is determined to maintain a low client fee knowing that an increased charge would be a hardship to many. Donations are needed and the organization is asking for monetary support to continue providing the vital service for the homebound and elderly of Greenwich.

Meals are delivered Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to each client’s door, normal service includes one hot and one cold meal for as long as required. In addition, weekend meals are also available and are delivered with the Friday service. Meals-On-Wheels can accommodate various dietary requirements, such as diabetic, low-sodium, as well as allergies. The two-meal/day service is $7 per day and is billed to clients at the end of the month and a menu for meals coming the following week is distributed on Wednesdays. “I am so grateful and the food is so good! I don’t need to go to the supermarket anymore,” said Meals-On-Wheels client, Eleanor O’Brien. She continued, “The volunteers are great and someone is checking on us every day”.

Donations may be mailed to Meals-On-Wheels of Greenwich at 89 Maple Avenue, Greenwich, CT. Referrals to the organization or prospective clients can contact Director of Operations, Lynne Stewart, at 203-869-1312 or [email protected] to discuss needs. For more information visit Meals-On-Wheels at mealsonwheelsofgreenwich.org.