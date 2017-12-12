Chabad of Greenwich holds Chanukah Concert and Menorah Lighting

Chabad of Greenwich will conduct a Chanukah Concert and Party for families on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Greenwich High School’s Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Road.

“We’re so excited for our Chanukah celebration this year,” said Chabad Rabbi Bentzi Shemtov. “The talented acapella group “The Maccabeats” will entertain families with their incredible singing and beat-boxing abilities. At Chabad, we welcome all denominations and backgrounds, and tailor our events to all ages.”

The festivities begin at 10:45 a.m. with a beat-boxing seminar (vocal percussion). Concert doors open at 11 a.m. and kick off with the menorah lighting on stage, which will be led by First Selectman Peter Tesei.

The concert begins with an opening act by Angels and Prophets, Carmel Academy’s rock band. The Maccabeats, acapella group uses its voice and Jewish humor to perform an eclectic array of Jewish, American, and Israeli songs with a proud message, and is returning to entertain Greenwich residents for the 5th time. The group has amassed a fan base of 20 million views on YouTube, earned many TV appearances, and released four successful albums since 2010.

After the menorah lighting and concert, families are invited to stay for lunch. Restaurants 613, Soosh and By the Way Bakery will be selling hot dogs, sushi, latkes and donuts.

For the full Chanukah concert details and to purchase tickets, visit chabadgreenwich.org and click on “Upcoming Events” and “Chanukah.” Concert tickets are $18 per child, $36 per adult, $72 for a VIP ticket (front section), and a $360 sponsorship is available.

For more on The Maccabeats, visit maccabeats.com.