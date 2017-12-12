Greenwich Reform Synagogue hosts Chanukah Shabbat dinner

Greenwich Reform Synagogue will hold a family Chanukah Shabbat dinner on Friday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m., followed by child-friendly services at 7 p.m. Bring your own Chanukah menorah to light and a donation to benefit Temple Beth Shalom of San Juan, Puerto Rico, severely damaged by Hurricane Maria.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, from 10-11:30 a.m. adults are welcome to join Rabbi Jordie Gerson for a Chanukah text study entitled, Reclaiming Chanukah & Reconsidering Identity: How a holiday that started as a bloody intra-Jewish civil war about acculturation became a symbol of Jewish-American assimilation.

For details and to RSVP, visit www.grs.org; all events at 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob.