Greenwich athletes in GFA sports round-up

The winter sports season got into full swing last week for the Greens Farms Academy Dragons.

Boys basketball

A three-game week saw the Dragons post a 1-2 mark against some tough competition both in and out of the league.

Henry Holzinger (Westport) poured in 32 points, including six 3-pointers, but the Dragons fell short 75-66, against Avon Old Farms during the Roundball Classic at Babson University in Wellesley, Mass., on Sunday.

David Basich (Westport) added 10 points while Teddy Brown (Greenwich) and Greg Lawrence (Fairfield) tallied 9 points each for GFA.

Holzinger poured in 24 points, including four 3-point shots, to lead the Dragons to the road win over Hopkins School in the middle of the week.

Cole Prowitt-Smith (Fairfield) added 14 points while Lawrence and Max Mitchell (Westport) scored 12 points each as the Dragons evened their record at 2-2.

Lawrence, Mitchell and Brown hauled down 10 rebounds each while Holzinger had seven steals and Prowitt-Smith six assists.

The Dragons opened the week with a 71-61 defeat to archrival St. Luke’s.

Prowitt-Smith dropped in 21 points while Lawrence and Holzinger added 16 and 13, respectively, as the Dragons dropped their league opener.

Lawrence finished with 13 rebounds while Holzinger had six assists and Prowitt-Smith had 5 assists.

Girls basketball

A slow start doomed the Dragons, who finished strong but just a few points shy of pulling out the win vs. Westminster, which won 38-35.

Junior Katherine Marcus (New Canaan) and freshman Georgie Grabowski (Stratford) both netted 15 points to lead the Dragons, who are now 2-2.

Marcus also had eight rebounds, nine steals and two assists while Grabowski had six rebounds and three steals. Bella Litt and Kelly van Hoesen had six and five rebounds, respectively.

A Saturday game against Watkinson was postponed to Feb. 7.

Boys squash

The Dragons got wins on top and bottom of the ladder to eke out a 4-3 win over Brunswick.

Duda Voldman (Stamford) earned a 3-0 win (11-7, 11-1, 11-2) at No. 1 while John Selkowitz (Norwalk) went 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-8) to win at No. 2.

Blake Newcomer (Greenwich) took a hard-earned 11-3, 12-10, 12-10 win at No. 6 and Will Mackle (New Canaan) was victorious at No. 7 going five games (11-10, 3-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7).

Will Sarbinowski (Darien), Patrick Howard (Darien), and George Sarbinowski (Darien) all won exhibition matches, as well.

Jeb Rooney (Darien) and Mackle were both victorious during a 5-2 loss to Darien last week.

Girls squash

Katie Mackle (New Canaan) played her first match of the season and it led to her first win as she bested her opponent 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 to highlight the day for GFA.

Ellen Burbank (Southport) played tough while falling 3-1 at No. 3 singles while Julia Edwards (Westport) scored 20 points in a straight set loss at No. 6.

The Dragons went to Westover a little undermanned, but earned a victory at the No. 2 match as Burbank, playing up a spot, won 11-7, 12-10, 11-2.

GFA also took games at the third, sixth and seventh slots, too, courtesy of Charlotte Cohen (Westport), Annabelle Kreitler (Fairfield) and Samara Cohen (Westport).

Samara Cohen also stepped up to play in the No. 8 exhibition match and took the first two games before falling by a 3-2 score.