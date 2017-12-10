Greenwich Post

Slideshow: Darien tops Greenwich in Class LL football final

By Dave Stewart on December 10, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Click the photo to begin the slideshow

The Darien Blue Wave and Greenwich Cardinals played a true winter classic on Saturday, with the Wave capturing its third consecutive state football championship, 31-22, in the Class LL final at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium.

The game was played in a steady snow which turned the field winter white.

• To purchase images from the slideshow and a larger gallery, click here

Darien grabbed an early 14-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Jack Joyce to Tyler Herget, and a 41-yard touchdown run by Joyce in the first quarter. Greenwich hung tough throughout, even closing the gap to 24-22 in the fourth quarter as kicker Zach Moore hit three consecutive field goals.

Both teams finished with 12-1 records. The Wave has appeared in five straight state finals, winning the last three seasons, while Greenwich was bidding for its first state championship since 2007.

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Scenes from the CIAC Class LL football final between Darien and Greenwich on Dec. 9 at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Greenwich football falls to Darien, 31-22, for Class LL championship Next Post Test Drive: Range Rover Sport SVR packs a punch
About author
Dave Stewart

Dave Stewart


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress