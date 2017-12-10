Slideshow: Darien tops Greenwich in Class LL football final

Click the photo to begin the slideshow
The Darien Blue Wave and Greenwich Cardinals played a true winter classic on Saturday, with the Wave capturing its third consecutive state football championship, 31-22, in the Class LL final at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium.
The game was played in a steady snow which turned the field winter white.
• To purchase images from the slideshow and a larger gallery, click here
Darien grabbed an early 14-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Jack Joyce to Tyler Herget, and a 41-yard touchdown run by Joyce in the first quarter. Greenwich hung tough throughout, even closing the gap to 24-22 in the fourth quarter as kicker Zach Moore hit three consecutive field goals.
Both teams finished with 12-1 records. The Wave has appeared in five straight state finals, winning the last three seasons, while Greenwich was bidding for its first state championship since 2007.