Class LL football: Greenwich vs. Darien moved to 10 a.m., Saturday, at Boyle

By Dave Stewart on December 8, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Greenwich Cardinals will take on the Darien Blue Wave for the CIAC Class LL football championship on Saturday at 10 a.m., at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 11 but was moved up an hour due to the snow forecast for the region. The brunt of the storm is supposed to hit in the afternoon.

Greenwich is the No. 1 seed with a record of 12-0 and is bidding for its first state championship since 2007, when it defeated Shelton, 28-14, for the title. The Cardinals beat No. 8 Fairfield Prep 27-6, and No. 4 South Windsor 36-7 in the first two rounds of the tournament.

The Darien Blue Wave is the No. 3 seed with a record of 11-1 and is looking for its third consecutive Class LL championship. The Wave lost to New Canaan 27-0 on Thanksgiving, but bounced back to defeat No. 6 East Hartford 30-10, and No. 7 West Haven 27-13 to reach the title game.

The other three state tournament games scheduled for Saturday, including the FCIAC’s St. Joseph Cadets against Ansonia in the Class S final, have been postponed until Monday.

Stephen Bennett hauls in a pass from quarterback Gavin Muir during Greenwich’s win over Fairfield Prep in the Class LL quarterfinals on Nov. 28. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network photo

