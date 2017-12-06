YWCA Greenwich celebrates 2018 BRAVA Awards

YWCA Greenwich 2018 BRAVA Awards Honorees will be celebrated at a luncheon on Friday, Jan. 19, at the Hyatt Regency, Greenwich, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Established in 1977, YWCA Greenwich BRAVA Awards recognize accomplished female professionals who are acknowledged leaders in their fields for their mentoring of others and their commitment to both philanthropy and community involvement. In 2018, YWCA Greenwich will also honor the next generation of women — two students from Greenwich High School — who are already exhibiting professional leadership and are committed to making their community a better place for all.

The 2018 BRAVA honorees are: Lucy M. Ball, executive director, Lone Pine Foundation; Deborah Hodys, vice president & general counsel, Greenwich Hospital and deputy general counsel, Yale New Haven Health System; Alice Knapp, president, The Ferguson Library; Bismruta Misra, MD, MPH, FACE, medical director, Diabetes & Endocrine Center, Stamford Hospital; Catherine Polisi Jones, president & founder, Polisi Jones Communications; Betsy O’Reilly, president & founder, QuadJobs; Karen Ress, vice president & general manager, Tea Brands, Nestlé Waters North America; Amy Siebert, commissioner of public works, Town of Greenwich; Kara Underwood, managing director, Morgan Stanley.

The 2018 Next Generation BRAVA Honorees are: René LaPointe Jameson, Greenwich High School senior; and Cassandra Marcussen, Greenwich High School senior.

“The women we are honoring at this year’s BRAVA Awards Luncheon reflect the YWCA’s core mission of Empowering Women and Girls,” said Mary Lee Kiernan, president and CEO, YWCA Greenwich, “and we hope that by recognizing the contributions of the next generation of leaders, we will encourage other young women to strive to be the very best in whatever field they choose.”

The 2018 BRAVA Awards co-chairs are Laura Beck, Patricia Chadwick, Leslie Dahl, Karen M. Kelly, Jane Lazgin, Amy Mooney, Randi Nielsen, Lindsay A. Sheehy, Kathleen Silard and Melissa Turner.

BRAVA plays a significant role in supporting YWCA’s women’s leadership and development seminars and services, as well as other mission-related services of YWCA Greenwich.

For BRAVA Awards tickets, sponsorships or program advertising, contact Jackie Stam at [email protected] or 203-869-6501, ext. 102. You can also find details on the website at http://www.ywcagreenwich.org/brava.