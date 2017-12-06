Boys & Girls Club hosts Pancake Breakfast with Santa

The Boys & Girls Club will host their 20th annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8-11 a.m., at 4 Horseneck Lane.

Pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee will be served for breakfast by community leaders and Club Board members. Kids of all ages are encouraged to bring their wish lists for Santa to review and take a photo with him. There will be BGCG carolers, face painting and more. Club members may take a selfie with the Elfie. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Santa’s photo hours are from 8-10 a.m.

More than 400 community members and guests are expected to have breakfast at the Club in support of essential Club programs. This year, a community sponsor will pay for current Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich members to attend. 2017 Club members must show their membership cards to eat for free. For non-club members, the cost is $5 per person.

Event sponsors are Summer Rain, Upper Crust Bagels and The Jarombek Family.

Admission is free for current Club members who show their membership cards, $5 per adult for non-club members and pictures with Santa are $5. Everyone is welcome.

For more information about the pancake breakfast and Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich contact 203-869-3224, [email protected]