RMA hosts lecture on challenges facing higher education

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) welcomes President of SUNY Purchase College Thomas L. Schwarz, J.D. to its next meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich. Schwarz will discuss Major Challenges Facing Higher Education Today.

There are many important issues facing university administrations and faculty today, all affecting an institution’s ability to prepare students for their careers and roles as well-informed, productive, critical-thinking citizens. Students must deal with serious challenges, such as finding the “right” institution, wrestling with how to pay for their education, and obtaining needed institutional help, especially career guidance. Administrators must position their institutions in such a way as to be attractive to student candidates and financially accessible. Schwarz will address these and other challenges while describing his role since 2002.

Thomas L. Schwarz is the fifth president of 4,200 student Purchase College, State University of New York. Since taking the position in 2002, he orchestrated a significant restructuring program and new strategic framework to restore and strengthen the school’s fiscal health, improve faculty and student body governance, enhance collaboration between the administration, faculty and students, and oversee a renovation of buildings and common areas around the campus. His goals have centered on students’ success and a commitment to their lifelong learning.

Schwarz received a BA degree in economics from Hamilton College and law degree cum laude from Fordham University. Prior to his academic appointment, he had a distinguished career as a partner with Skadden, Arps, et al., where he founded their Committee on Diversity. He also served as Mayor of the Village of Ocean Beach in Suffolk County, NY from 1978 to 1987 and has had several appointments on committees and commissions on judicial and social issues for NY State. He was the recipient of the Leonard Manning Award from Fordham University Alumni Association and the Pro Bono Award of the Legal Aid Society.

Next week: December 20, RMA Holiday Party – No speaker.

December 27, “Tales of Wisdom and Folly,” Life experiences from some RMA members.

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m., followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Ave. in Greenwich. For additional information see www.greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]