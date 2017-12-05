Homeless memorial vigil Dec. 21

A Homeless Memorial Vigil, presented with the Interfaith Council of Southwestern, CT, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m., at First Congregational Church of Stamford, 1 Walton Place. The vigil begins outside, so dress warmly.

This Homeless Memorial Vigil is to commemorate those who have lost their lives to homelessness and/or poverty within the last year and to renew community commitment to serving populations in need.

Homelessness is at a record level. The Stamford-Norwalk area is the 5th most expensive housing jurisdiction in the area. Homelessness in the area is essentially at the same number it was at the height of the Great Recession in 2010.