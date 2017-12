Rabbi Jordie Gerson of Greenwich Reform Synagogue will be leading a text study entitled “Reclaiming Chanukah & Reconsidering Identity” on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 10-11:30, at Greenwich Reform Synagogue, 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob.

The discussion will cover how a holiday that started as a bloody intra-Jewish civil war about acculturation became a U.S. symbol of Jewish-American assimilation.

Admission is free but reservations are appreciated; 203-629-0018 or [email protected]