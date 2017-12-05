Greenwich athletes in GFA sports round-up

The Greens Farms Academy basketball programs both started the 2017-18 winter season off on the right foot with victories.

The Dragon boys went on to split a weekend series of games while the girls squad posted a 2-1 record at the eight-team Westover Invitational Tournament to finish in a tie for third.

Boys basketball

Cole Prowitt-Smith (Fairfield) and Greg Lawrence (Fairfield) scored 20 points each to lead the Dragons to a season-opening win, 71-62, over Redemption Christian Academy on Friday night.

Teddy Brown (Greenwich) and Henry Holzinger (Westport) added eight points each for the Dragons. Lawrence also had 18 rebounds while Bennett Close hauled in 10 boards.

Despite a big one-two punch from guards Prowitt-Smith and Holzinger, who combined for 50 points, the Dragons were defeated on Saturday afternoon, 70-67, by Bradford Christian Academy in Barrington, R.I.

While Prowitt-Smith poured in 28 points and Holzinger added 22 points, Lawrence and David Basich (Westport) were the next highest scorers with five points each.

Bennett Close (Norwalk) added three points while Brown and Max Mitchell (Westport) had two points each.

GFA is 1-1 on the season.

Girls basketball

Sophomore point guard Katherine Marcus (New Canaan) tossed in 14 points and freshman guard Georgia Grabowski (Stratford) made her varsity debut with nine more as the Dragons topped The Gunnery 44-26 on Friday night.

The Dragons raced out to a 24-12 halftime lead and never looked back in posting the season-opening win.

Kristiana Modzelewski (Westport) added eight points while Kelly van Hoesen (Greenwich) tallied four more. MaryGrace DelliSanti (Wilton) and Sarah Peltier (Stamford) added 3 points each.

Grabowski tossed in a career-high 16 points while Marcus added 11 more as the Dragons advanced to the semifinals of the Westover Tournament with a 48-21 win over Chase Collegiate on Saturday afternoon.

Peltier added six points while Bella Litt (Darien) and van Hoesen added 5 and 4 points, respectively. Hannah Kozdeba (Trumbull), Molly Mitchell (Southport) and Modzelewski added two points each.

Litt led GFA in rebounding with six while van Hoesen and DelliSanti had five rebounds each. Marcus chipped in with four rebounds, two assists and two steals while Grabowski tallied four assists and three steals. Mitchell also had three steals.

Playing their second straight game in back-to-back fashion, the GFA Dragons lost to tournament host Westover 56-45 in the semifinals.

Westover had played two games on Friday and was entirely fresh for the single-elimination round of the tournament while GFA had to play immediately after beating Chase Collegiate.

The Dragons fell behind 24-18 at the half and Westover increased that lead to 11 early in the second half before GFA stormed back.

The game was tied at 41-41 before Westover pulled away late from the fatigued GFA squad.

Marcus tossed in 20 points, including 13 from the foul line, while Grabowski added 12 points. Litt added eight while Peltier tallied three.

Modzelewski, Litt and Grabowski had five rebounds each. Marcus had four boards and five steals while Litt and Grabowski had three steals each.

Wrestling

Last weekend the GFA wrestling team competed at two varsity events on the same day.

A select group of wrestlers competed at the prestigious Caruso Tournament, hosted by St Benedict’s in Newark NJ, while the majority of other wrestlers competed at The Rumble on the Hill hosted by The Hopkins School in New Haven.

The Caruso hosted three of the top 10 teams in the country and with eight teams in total was one of the most competitive events in the country.

Freshmen standouts Nico Provo (Stratford) and CJ Shea (Milford) competed in the 106-pound bracket and placed second and third, respectively.

Senior captain Sam Stuart (Fairfield) was eliminated in the consolation semifinals but wrestled well in one of the toughest brackets at the tournament.

Junior Griffin Seyfried (Westport) took third in a tough 126-pound bracket as did Armand Huribal (Easton) at 170.

At the Rumble on the Hill in New Haven, 13 GFA wrestlers competed including a handful of first years.

The team wrestled well with a pair of competitors making the finals.

Eighth-grader Caleb Seyfried (Westport) and senior JC Foster (Darien) both made it to the finals at 106 and 152, respectively.

Senior captain Nick Attai (Bridgeport) and junior Adler Viton (Stamford) each reached the consolation finals after dropping early round matches.

Boys squash

The 2017 squash season got under way on Thursday with a tight 4-3 loss to New Canaan High School.

Victors for GFA were John Selkowitz (Norwalk), who pulled out a 10-12, 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 win at No. 2; Jack Soper (Darien), who went five sets to win 4-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 15-13; and Will Mackle (New Canaan) at No. 7 with an 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 win.