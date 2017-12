Family-to-Family, a free educational course for family members and friends of an adult with mental illness meets Saturdays, 9:15-11:45 a.m., beginning Jan. 13, at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road.

The course is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). It is called Family-to-Family because the instructors, who are trained by NAMI to teach the course, are family members themselves.

To register call Peter, 203-322-3383 or Janet, 203-517-9185.