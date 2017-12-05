Tree of Light celebration draws hundreds

Approximately 200 people gathered at the Greenwich Hospital annual Tree of Light celebration on Monday to benefit the Home Hospice Program.

The non-denominational event featured readings and music, culminating with the lighting of an evergreen tree strung with hundreds of lights in memory or in honor of loved ones.

Donations from the purchase of lights support the hospital’s Home Hospice Program, which provides end-of-life care to individuals in their homes.

This year’s celebration included a welcome from Norman G. Roth, Greenwich Hospital president and CEO, and remarks by Donna Coletti, MD, medical director of Palliative Care.

Rev. Andrea Raynor, hospice spiritual care counselor, gave the invocation and Rabbi Vicki Axe of the Congregation Shir Ami offered the benediction. The volunteer acapella vocal group The Grace Notes performed two songs. The ceremony culminated on the Garden Terrace with the lighting of the tree by the Bologna family followed by a reception for guests and hospital staff. The names of those remembered were entered into the Annual Book of Honor, which is on permanent display at Greenwich Library.

The tree will remain on the terrace throughout December before being planted in the hospital’s Carl and Dorothy Bennett Community Garden.