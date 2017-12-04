Greenwich football rolls in semis; heads to state final for first time since 2007 a

It took the Greenwich Cardinals two plays to score their first touchdown in their CIAC Class LL football quarterfinal win over Fairfield Prep last Tuesday.
In the semifinals, they were even quicker.
Quarterback Gavin Muir tossed a 63-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stephen Bennett on the first play from scrimmage to set the tone in the Cardinals’ 36-7 win over the South Windsor Bobcats Sunday at Cardinal Stadium.
Greenwich built a 21-0 advantage in the second quarter, led 21-7 at halftime and put it away with 15 unanswered points in the fourth frame.
The top-seeded Cardinals (12-0) advanced to the state finals for the first time since 2007 and will face two-time defending champion Darien (11-1), the No. 3 seed, in the Class LL title game at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Boyle Stadium in Stamford.
Greenwich has reached the CIAC finals 15 times, and has won seven championships, including back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007 when it defeated Southington 38-7, and Shelton 28-14, respectively.
No. 4 South Windsor (10-2) was making its first appearance in the state tournament in 19 years, but after beating Naugatuck 35-13 in the quarterfinals, the Bobcats were behind the eight-ball for the entire game against the Cards.
Greenwich outgained the Bobcats by 200 yards, 382-182, and forced three turnovers. South Windsor’s only score came late in the final minute of the first half.
The Cardinals’ junior running back Tysen Comizio led the offense with 192 all-purpose yards. He rushed 16 times for 167 yards, scoring on runs of 38 and 10 yards, and caught three passes for 25 yards.
Junior quarterback Gavin Muir was 16-of-27 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, with Bennett (2 catches, 68 yards, 1 TD) and Lance Large (4 catches, 42 yards) leading the receiving game.
The defense, which has now allowed just 13 points in two playoff games, completely shut down the South Windsor running game and the Bobcats either punted or turned the ball over on nine of their 13 possessions.
Senior DE Tyler Blizzard had a monster day, sacking Bobcats’ QB Connor Kapisak four times, while also collecting 14 tackles and 6.5 tackles for a loss.
Junior LB Jack Feda racked up 18 tackles; junior Mozi Bicci had 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks; senior co-captain Robert Lanni had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks; and senior Jeremiah Harris had 10 tackles and an interception.
After gaining the early 7-0 advantage, Greenwich tacked on another TD in the first quarter when Comizio scored on a 38-yard run. The Cards then made it 21-0 with 1:48 to play in the first half when Muir hit Harris with a 24-yard touchdown pass.
The Bobcats responded, when Kapsiak threw a 38-yard TD pass to Patrick Wilson with 14.7 seconds on the clock.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and South Windsor failed to take advantage of a blocked punt which set up the Bobcats at the Greenwich 35-yard line. The Cards’ defense stopped a fourth-down run short of the line and ot the ball back to the Greenwich offense.
In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals forced three turnovers, as Harris and Hunter Cusimano had interceptions and Emilio Camou recovered a fumble.
Greenwich added 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a 44-yard field goal from kicker Zach Moore, who was also 3-for-4 on PATs.
The Cards tacked on two more TDs via the run — 10 yards by Comizio and 2 yards by Spencer Hartley — to ice the victory.
CIAC Class LL Semifinals – Greenwich 36, South Windsor 7
South Windsor 0-7-0-0 7
Greenwich 14-7-0-15 36
First Quarter
G – Stephen Bennett, 63-yard pass from Gavin Muir (Zach Moore PAT)
G – Tysen Comizio, 38-yard run (Moore PAT)
Second Quarter
G – Jeremiah Harris, 24-yard pass from Muir (Moore PAT)
SW – Patrick Wilson, 38-yard pass from Connor Kapisak (Kyle Bromley PAT)
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
G – Zach Moore, 44-yard field goal
G – Comizio, 10-yard run (PAT failed)
G – Spencer Hartley, 2-yard run (run failed)