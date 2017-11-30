Free light bulb swap for Greenwich residents

On Dec. 16, Eversource and the Town of Greenwich will host a free community-wide light bulb swap, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Town Hall Meeting Room at Town Hall, located at 101 Field Point Road.

Greenwich residents, with identification, may bring up to five incandescent light bulbs in any condition and exchange them for new, energy-efficient ENERGY STAR® LED bulbs, free of charge while supplies last. Additional LEDs and lighting products will be available for purchase at a discounted rate.

“As part of our Clean Energy program, the Conservation Commission is very happy to be co-sponsoring our third light bulb swap for our residents,” said Denise Savageau, Conservation Director. “The winter solstice is near and we are experiencing the darkest time of the year. It is the perfect time to swap out your lights bulbs, learn about other home energy savings programs and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.”

Eversource experts will be at the event to connect customers with additional resources, including Home Energy SolutionsSM, an in-home energy improvement service provided by Eversource.

“The LED giveaway is a perfect opportunity for Greenwich residents to save money and energy at home,” said Eversource Energy Efficiency Spokesman Enoch Lenge. “LED light bulbs are up to 90% more efficient than incandescent bulbs and last up to 25 times longer.”

In 2014, Greenwich reaffirmed its commitment to Clean Energy Communities, the nationally-recognized Energize Connecticut program that helps Connecticut cities and towns reach their energy goals and reduce municipal building energy consumption by 20 percent by 2018.

To learn ways to save energy and money at your home or business, please visit EnergizeCT.com or call 877.WISE.USE (877-947-3873).

Greenwich’s Clean Energy Programs

In 2008, Greenwich pledged to become a Clean Energy Community and started its journey working with Energize Connecticut on a host of clean energy programs that include both energy efficiency and alternate energy solutions. The town is currently working with Eversource on a Strategic Energy Plan for the community. For more information on this initiative contact the Conservation Commission at [email protected].