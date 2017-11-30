Greenwich to observe World Aids Day

World AIDS Day will be observed around the world and in Greenwich on Friday, Dec. 1. World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day, held for the first time in 1988. Since that time, it has become one of the most recognized international health days and is an opportunity to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who died. Red ribbons will be distributed at several locations in the community such as Greenwich Town Hall and Ada’s Kitchen + Coffee in Riverside.

HIV continues to be a serious global health issue. While treatment has improved, inequities in access to testing and treatment continue. According to the World Health Organization, there are an estimated 36.7 million people living with HIV/AIDS worldwide. In 2016, 1 million people died of HIV-related illnesses and 1.8 million were newly infected with the virus. Since the HIV virus was identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

Today, many important scientific advances have been made in HIV testing and treatment. In 2015, 39,513 people were reported to have been diagnosed with HIV infection in the United States and estimated 1.1 million people are currently living with HIV. The CDC continues to recommend HIV testing for people with risk factors. The Department of Health’s Office of Special Clinical Services offers walk-in testing for HIV and other sexually-transmitted diseases on Tuesday and Thursdays, from 2-5 p.m.; no appointment needed.

For more information or to schedule an appointment outside of these days and hours, call 203-622-6460.