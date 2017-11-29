GLT holds a host of holiday programs

The Greenwich Land Trust will host several programs and workshops during the holidays including a winter walk and grow your own mushrooms workshop.

Shopping Day

Vineyard Vines is hosting a special shopping day on Dec. 14, from 1-6 p.m., to benefit Greenwich Land Trust. Customers will receive 10% off their purchases and Vineyard Vines will give 10% back to Greenwich Land Trust, in support of its mission to protect, conserve and care for open space.

Winter Walk: Knowing Trees Without The Leaves will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 1-3 p.m., Lapham Preserve, between 95 and 85 Richmond Hill Road, Greenwich.

Greenwich Land Trust and program partner Greenwich Tree Conservancy will lead a medium intensity, naturalist walk through the forest of the 40-acre Lapham Preserve. The walk will focus on identification of trees and understanding the survival strategies of flora and fauna during the winter months.

Free, but advance registration required at [email protected].

Grow Your Own Mushrooms workshop will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.,Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich. Learn about the ecological role of native fungi while building your own mushroom log that will produce edible mushrooms for years to come.

Cost: $15/GLT members; $20/nonmembers.

Advance registration is required. Sign up at gltrust.org/event/grow-your-own-mushrooms/.

Bird Feeder Craft

Habitat for the Holidays/Bird Feeder Craft will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Road.

Family-friendly, guided, low intensity, naturalist walk through the habitat gardens of the Louise Mueller Preserve with Greenwich Land Trust Conservation Educator Dean Fausel. Craft a pine cone birdfeeder out of natural foods collected from the property while you walk, plus take part in holiday-themed games for young families.

Free for GLT members; $15/family for nonmembers.

Advance registration required, https://gltrust.org/event/thanksgiving-garden-stroll-and-bird-feeder-crafts/

Help the Land Trust staff with mulching, labeling, and installing protection against small animals on their hybrid American chestnut trees Thursday, Dec. 21, 10-12:30.

Meet across from 18 Burning Tree Road (street parking). Look for GLT sign to Duck Pond Hill Preserve.

Sign up at [email protected].

For more information about Greenwich Land Trust and its programs, visit gltrust.org.