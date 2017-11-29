Après Divorce hosts talk with sex and dating experts

Sylvia Beckerman, founder and CEO of Après Divorce, believes in the phrase, “Life happens when you are busy doing something else.” In her daily work at Après Divorce, she helps women rebuild their lives and create anew after their marriage or long term relationship ends. She reminds them that divorce and separations aren’t the end but in fact a new beginning.

Après Divorce will hold a discussion about sex on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 6-8:30 p.m., at Isabella Garrucho Fine Art Gallery, 40 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. Host is Isabella Garrucho. Topics include discovering our own sexuality, enjoying sex at any age, ‘sextiquette’ in this day and age. Guests are Nicole Tammelleo MA, LCSW, author of the Better Sex Blog and Dating coach/author Ronnie Ann Ryan of Milford.

In this day and age, have the rules about sex changed? Are men and women finally equal in the bedroom? Discover what you need to know to date smart and find lasting love with the right man or enjoy a fling for all it’s worth.

Tickets, at $10, will benefit the Joyful Heart Foundation. For tickets visit apresdivorce.com/events/.

RSVP: Judy Klym, 203-921-9039 or [email protected] or at apresdivorce.com/events/.