NAMI group supports parents, families of people with mental illness

A support group for parents and family members of those with mental illness is open to area residents in Stamford and surrounding towns.

The group meets every third Wednesday of the month at Stamford Hospital in the conference room across from the South One psychiatric unit.

It is led by trained facilitators who have personal experience as family members of individuals living with mental illness.

For information, contact Lorraine Zegibe at 203-858-1477. For a list of all support groups offered by NAMI Southwest CT, visit namisouthwestct.org/.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization devoted to helping individuals and families through support, education and advocacy. For more info see namisouthwestct.org.