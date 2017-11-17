Second Congregational Church presents Christmas piano serenade

Second Congregational Church presents Music Director Alexander Constantine’s annual Piano Serenade, a meditative concert of improvisations based around familiar Christmas music on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m.

The concert will be played in the church sanctuary and lit only by the light of the Christmas trees.

Constantine has served as the director of music at Second Congregational Church since 2002. In addition to his love for music ministry, he is a seasoned music educator, musical theater director, and composer who has contributed his talents to many local outreach organizations throughout the years.

Constantine’s latest CD, Silent Night, featuring Christmas favorites, also will be on sale following the concert.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in support of their mission to serve families with children diagnosed with cancer free of charge.

The concert is free and open to the public and lasts about 30 minutes. Light refreshments will follow.

Information: [email protected].