REACH Prep raises $250,000 at inaugural NYC fall fundraiser

REACH Prep, the Stamford-based non-profit organization that provides access to educational experiences that empower underserved, high-achieving students to graduate from top colleges, hosted its inaugural NYC fall fundraiser, An Evening in the Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Bryant Park Grill. The event raised $250,000 to support the organization’s programming and guidance for scholars from fourth grade admission through college graduation.

The sold-out event featured a special performance by the Baker’s Dozen of Yale University, a seasonal menu of food and cocktails, and a live auction hosted by C. Hugh Hildesley of Sotheby’s. All proceeds from the evening go directly to support programming for scholars which includes a 15-month Prep Academy program, individualized middle school and high school support, as well as college guidance.

REACH Prep helps motivated and talented Black and Latino students from underserved communities in Fairfield and Westchester Counties and the Bronx gain admission to and thrive in rigorous independent schools. Upon placement, students benefit from a 12-year educational continuum, including comprehensive academic enrichment, leadership training and supplementary individual and family guidance, which prepares them to succeed at and graduate from competitive colleges. REACH Prep’s model of access to high-quality education along with sustained, comprehensive and long-term support achieves college success rates that defy trends and national statistics.

REACH Prep will host its annual Benefit Luncheon in Connecticut at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich on April 23, 2018.