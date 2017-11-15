Greenwich Fellowship of Clergy holds annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service

The Greenwich Fellowship of Clergy invites the community to attend its annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service, hosted this year by the Sholom Center for Interfaith Fellowship and Learning, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., at Temple Sholom, 300 East Putnam Avenue.

“The Pilgrims recognized that everything we have is a gift from God,” said Rabbi Mitchell M. Hurvitz of Temple Sholom. “It’s in this spirit that we gather together as a multi-faith community in order to honor and thank God for all of the blessings we continue to receive.”

Clergy and choirs from many houses of worship in Greenwich will participate in song, scriptures and prayer, as we give thanks for our blessings. Refreshments and fellowship will follow.

A collection will be held for Neighbor to Neighbor.

For more information about the Thanksgiving Interfaith Service, contact Alice Schoen at 203-542-7165 or [email protected].