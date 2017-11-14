First United Methodist Church holds fall chamber concert

Greenwich First United Methodist Church, 59 E. Putnam Avenue hosts a jazz and classical ensemble concert under the direction of Bruce Kimball Sunday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.

Jazz as well as classical selections will be performed, including Glinka’s Trio Pathetique in d-minor, Claude Bolling’s suite Baroque and Blue for flute and piano, and music for the saxophone quartet by Alfred Desenclos, Phillip Glass and Claude Debussy.

This concert is part of a series sponsored by the First United Methodist Church. Our goal, states Kimball, “….is to bring this wonderful music not only to those who grew up with it, but also students in Middle School and High School jazz ensembles who play this music every day. They need to hear and experience live, wonderful tonal colors that can be produced with this instrumentation.”

Admission to all events in this series is free, but donations are welcome.

For more information, contact www.fumcgreenwich.com or call 203-629-9584.