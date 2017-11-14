Kids In Crisis earns top rating from Charity Navigator

Kids In Crisis has been awarded the top 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for exemplary industry best practices for the third year in a row.

Charity Navigator’s 4-star rating is a much sought after recognition that indicates that a charitable organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Kids in Crisis exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in its area of work. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Kids In Crisis apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness. Approximately only a quarter of rated charities have achieved this distinction.

Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, commented, “I wish to congratulate Kids In Crisis on attaining the coveted 4-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. The nonprofit sector is advancing and expanding. As our organizations evolve, so do the desires and interests of our supporters. Astute donors are yearning for greater accountability, transparency, and for concrete results from us. With more than 1.5 million American charities, Charity Navigator aims to accentuate the work of efficient and transparent organizations. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Kids In Crisis apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

Shari Shapiro, executive director of Kids In Crisis, said, “Adherence to best practices is a fundamental value at Kids In Crisis and critical to our mission and sustainability. We seek to attain excellence in all aspects of our vital work with children and families and appreciate the importance that our donors attach to such in their social investing.”

For for more information about Charity Navigator, visit charitynavigator.org.

For more information about Kids in Crisis, visit kidsincrisis.org.