Discussion on immigration laws

The First Selectman’s Diversity Advisory Committee will host a special meeting for residents of Greenwich and the surrounding areas to discuss immigration Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at YWCA Greenwich, 259 East Putnam Avenue. The purpose is to help residents and new immigrants understand fact vs. fiction as it relates to local policies, how the laws are implemented and where people can go to learn more and find access to services.

Panelists include:

Moderator, Bobby Walker, Jr., Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich

Alex Arevalo, Catholic Charities Immigration Services Office

Philip E. Berns, Attorney

Catalina Horak, Building One Community

Lieut. Mark Zuccerella, Special Victims Unit, Greenwich Police Department

The event is free and open to the public.