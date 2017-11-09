Obituary: Wright Ferguson, 90, of Greenwich

Wright Ferguson, a resident of Greenwich since 1962, died on November 3, 2017. He was 90-years-old.

The son of L. Ray and Florence Wright Ferguson, he was born in Buffalo, NY on October 6, 1927. Wright and his family lived in LeRoy, NY until 1939 when they moved to Scarsdale, NY.

Wright was graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1944 and entered Yale that summer. He was a member of the Fence Club and Scroll & Key. In 1946, after completing his junior year, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, returning to Yale to graduate in 1948.

He was a member of the Yale Varsity Swimming Team and in 1948 was runner-up in 3-meter diving in the Eastern Intercollegiate Swim League Championships as well as New York State AAU Champion in that event. In 1948, he started his business career with the Connecticut General Life Insurance Company in Hartford. In 1953, he entered the advertising agency business, serving seven years at each of three New York agencies – Benton & Bowles, SSC&B and Ted Bates.

In 1974, he opened Wright Ferguson & Assoc., a marketing consulting service to assist packaged goods companies in developing new products and extending existing product lines. He also started Creative Coasters, a gift line that made it possible for customers to create personalized coasters, placemats and trays featuring their own photographs

Mr. Ferguson was active in Yale Alumni activities, serving for 18 years on the Yale Alumni Schools Committee for Greenwich, first as a member and later as chairman. This committee interviews applicants from Greenwich public and private schools to provide an additional dimension for the Admissions Office to consider.

He was also a Director of the Yale Alumni Association of Greenwich and a member of the Yale Club of New York City for more than 50 years. He was President of the Fairfield County Swim League and a Director of the Greenwich Health Association. He also served as a member of the Vestry of Christ Church Greenwich.

The Ferguson family joined the Belle Haven Club in 1964. Mr. Ferguson served as a Director of the Club and was Commodore in 1978 and 1979. He was given the Commodore’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 1999.

He was predeceased by Joanne, his wife of 56 years, and is survived by their twin daughters, Anne and Wendy, both of Greenwich, CT and their son, Wright, Jr., his wife, Kinsey and their daughters, Kate, Charlotte and Elizabeth of Darien, CT, and his sister, Anne Cooper of Bozeman, Montana.

He was also predeceased by his sisters, Marcia Dean of Darien, CT and Elizabeth Barell of Sherborn, MA.

He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity and his love of family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Greenwich, 254 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830.

A funeral service will be held at Christ Church Greenwich on Friday, November 10th at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be offered at www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com.